Drug peddler apprehended in Biswanath during joint police operation

Assam
Updated:
HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 23: In a major breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking, a joint police team from Biswanath and Sootea successfully apprehended a key member of a drug peddling network during a late-night raid on Thursday.

Acting on information provided by two previously arrested peddlers, Jamir Ali and Ikramul Hussain, the team conducted an operation at Kekukali village, Khanamukh, under the Chariduar Police Station. With support from the Khanamukh outpost, police apprehended Nurjamal, identified as the mastermind of the drug distribution network.

During the raid, police recovered: 8 containers with 10.69 grams of illegal drugs, an Alto car (Reg. No. AS12A G0659), Rs 1,07,400 in cash and a mobile phone.

The accused was brought to the Sootea Police Station for further interrogation, confirmed Trilochan Das, Officer-in-Charge of Sootea PS. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the network and possible accomplices.

It is noteworthy that minority-dominated areas have been increasingly identified as hotspots for drug trafficking in the region. Local residents and concerned citizens have urged law enforcement agencies to dismantle the entire supply chain and intensify surveillance to curb the growing menace.

Rabindranath Tagore University celebrates 75 years of the Indian Constitution

