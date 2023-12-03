3 drug peddlers arrested in Biswanath

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 2: The police on Saturday apprehended three drug peddlers and recovered

drugs and two-wheelers from their possession at Sootea in Biswanath Chariali district.

The three apprehended drug peddlers have been identified as Simanta Kumar Barua from Panibharal,

Nihal Handique from Madhupur and Rishi Saikia from Garehagi, Biswanath Chariali.

According to sources, a special police team had been tracing the drug peddlers from Khanamukh under

Sonitpur district. The three youths had purchased drugs from a drug peddler at Khanamukh and

proceeded towards Biswanath Chariali. They stopped at Sootea Old Centre to take a dose of drugs at a

shop. The special team apprehended a drug addict along with the drug peddler at the Sootea Old

Centre.

Although the accused had purchased a total of eight containers of drugs, the police team had recovered

only three containers of drugs and syringes while apprehending them at Sootea. The police team also

recovered two motorcycles bearing the registration numbers ‘AS32B-0119’ and ‘AS12 P1810’ from their

possession. Tradeing of illegal liquor and cases of drug peddling are on the rise at Sootea, Jamugurihat

and Itakhola area at present.