3 drug peddlers arrested in Biswanath

HT Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 2: The police on Saturday apprehended three drug peddlers and recovered
drugs and two-wheelers from their possession at Sootea in Biswanath Chariali district.
The three apprehended drug peddlers have been identified as Simanta Kumar Barua from Panibharal,
Nihal Handique from Madhupur and Rishi Saikia from Garehagi, Biswanath Chariali.
According to sources, a special police team had been tracing the drug peddlers from Khanamukh under
Sonitpur district. The three youths had purchased drugs from a drug peddler at Khanamukh and
proceeded towards Biswanath Chariali. They stopped at Sootea Old Centre to take a dose of drugs at a
shop. The special team apprehended a drug addict along with the drug peddler at the Sootea Old
Centre.
Although the accused had purchased a total of eight containers of drugs, the police team had recovered
only three containers of drugs and syringes while apprehending them at Sootea. The police team also
recovered two motorcycles bearing the registration numbers ‘AS32B-0119’ and ‘AS12 P1810’ from their
possession. Tradeing of illegal liquor and cases of drug peddling are on the rise at Sootea, Jamugurihat
and Itakhola area at present.