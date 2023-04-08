Drugs Peddler Arrested  in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 7: Based on a secret input, Nagaon police led by additional superintendent of police (crime) Rupjyoti Kalita and in-charge officer of Haibargaon Outpost SI Abhajyoti Rabha arrested one Nasir Ali alias Nasir Uddin along with 10 soap cases filled with suspected narcotics like heroin from Dhing gate area.

The arrested Nasir Ali is a resident of Doboka Sutargaon Aajad Nagaon in Hojai, sources said, adding that he brought the suspected narcotics to hand over to someone else in Dhing gate area.

Haibargaon police registered a case in this regard and further investigation is on, sources added.

The sources claimed that the worth of the suspected narcotics seized from Nasir Ali would be several lakhs in the local market.