33 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 8, 2023
type here...

Drugs Peddler Arrested  in Nagaon

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 7: Based on a secret input, Nagaon police led by additional superintendent of police (crime) Rupjyoti Kalita and in-charge officer of Haibargaon Outpost SI Abhajyoti Rabha arrested one Nasir Ali alias Nasir Uddin along with 10 soap cases filled with suspected narcotics like heroin from Dhing gate area.

- Advertisement -

The arrested Nasir Ali is a resident of Doboka Sutargaon Aajad Nagaon in Hojai, sources said, adding that he brought the suspected narcotics to hand over to someone else in Dhing gate area.

Haibargaon police registered a case in this regard and further investigation is on, sources added.

The sources claimed that the worth of the suspected narcotics seized from Nasir Ali would be several lakhs in the local market.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

08 April, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0