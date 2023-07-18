Drugs worth over Rs 223 crore destroyed in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/DIPHU, July 17: In a significant step towards curbing drug trafficking and ensuring security, Assam Police conducted a mass destruction of seized drugs in multiple districts of Assam on Monday. The operation aimed to dispose of a substantial quantity of narcotics, including 64 kg of heroin, 5,260 kg of ganja, 50,955 bottles of cough syrup, and 20,57,290 tablets/capsules, among other substances. The process strictly followed due procedure, adhering to pollution control regulations and obtaining necessary court permissions.

This marks the fifth such mass destruction event in the state of Assam over the past two years. The initiative was held in conjunction with the conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ in New Delhi, chaired by Union home & cooperation minister Amit Shah and organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the significant achievement and shared the news on Twitter, stating, “Today marks a historic milestone in our relentless efforts to build a drug-free India.”

He further commended Assam Police for their role in the operation, resulting in the destruction of drugs at the Police Commissionerate in Guwahati. The quantities destroyed included 3,154.44 kg of ganja, 7.252 kg of heroin, 1,86,000 tablets, 843 gm of raw material of brown sugar, and 20,043 bottles of cough syrup. The chief minister praised the commendable work of the police force and encouraged them to continue their efforts.

Simultaneously, in Diphu, on the occasion of Drugs Destruction Day, Karbi Anglong district police conducted the burning of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances at 5th Miles, Diphu-Manja road. The virtual presence of Union home minister & cooperation, Amit Shah, was observed during the destruction.

Chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, set the seized drugs ablaze in the presence of executive members (EMs), Members of Autonomous Council (MACs), and SP, Karbi Anglong, Sanjib Kumar Saikia. The drugs were destroyed inside a chimney in a brick kiln.

Ronghang highlighted the district’s efforts to become drug-free and emphasized the importance of preventing illegal drug business to protect the younger generation. SP Saikia stated that drugs worth Rs 95.07 crore were disposed of, as per the directive of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The destroyed items included 38.265 kg of heroin, 8.043 kg of morphine, 6,896 bottles of cough syrup, 1.05 kg of brown sugar, 10.124 kg of opium, 153 grams of Tramadol powder, 1,204.135 kg of ganja, and 1,08,221 tablets.

These combined efforts signify the commitment of authorities in Assam to combat drug trafficking and safeguard the well-being of the nation.