NCB Guwahati Seizes 6.790 kg of Methamphetamine

July 26, Friday: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Guwahati Zonal Unit seized 6.790 kg of Methamphetamine and apprehended two individuals on July 23. This successful operation followed several days of continuous surveillance based on special intelligence.

The NCB identified and dismantled an inter-state syndicate involved in the trafficking of Methamphetamine from Churachandpur in Manipur to Shillong in Meghalaya. The operation culminated in the evening of July 23 when the NCB Guwahati team apprehended the suspects at ISBT By Pass, Sonari Road, Silchar (Assam) as they were en route to Shillong.

“NCB, Guwahati Zonal Unit apprehended two persons at ISBT By Pass, Sonari Road, Silchar (Assam) on the evening of July 23 while they were proceeding towards Shillong (Meghalaya) in a car. On search, NCB Guwahati team recovered and seized 6.790 kg of Methamphetamine from their possessions,” said the Zonal Director of NCB, Guwahati, in a press statement.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Gouzalal Singson from Churachandpur, Manipur, and Thangminlun Lhungdim from Sangaikot, Manipur. The NCB traced the source of the contraband to Churachandpur in Manipur, with its destination being Shillong in Meghalaya.

This operation highlights the continued efforts of the NCB to combat drug trafficking in the region. Earlier this month, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police seized over 2 kg of heroin worth Rs 17.5 crore in two separate operations, resulting in the apprehension of four drug peddlers.

These coordinated efforts by law enforcement agencies underscore their commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and ensuring the safety and security of the region.