DST Science Technology & Innovation Hub launched at Nowgong College

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 15: A significant research initiative has been approved by the department of Science and Technology, Government of India, at the department of Zoology, Nowgong College (Autonomous). Inaugurating this initiative, a Science Technology and Innovation (STI) Hub has been established at the historic Nowgong College. Dr Sarat Kr Dutta, president of the college governing body, officiated the inauguration ceremony.

Dr Sarat Borkatoki, principal of Nowgong College, along with faculty members, research scholars, and students, joined the event to mark the establishment of the DST STI Hub. During the ceremony, Dr Sarat Kr Dutta commended Dr Bhuban Chandra Chutia, the principal investigator of the DST STI Hub at Nowgong College (A), for securing a research grant from DST, Government of India.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the STI Hub in the socio-economic development of the region, Dr Sarat Kr Dutta accentuated its potential to support students in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Dr Sarat Borkatoki announced that the lab would be accessible to all for academic and research pursuits.

Dr Bhuban Chandra Chutia explained the objectives of the STI Hub to the audience, outlining its contributions to research and innovation. Dr Lalit Mohan Goswami, head of the department of Zoology, extended a vote of thanks, concluding the inauguration ceremony. The establishment of the DST STI Hub at Nowgong College marks a significant step towards fostering scientific research and innovation in the region.