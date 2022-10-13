25 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Duina Barbaruah awarded Woman Icon Global Award

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Oct 12: Social activist and former journalist, Duina Barbaruah has been awarded the Woman Icon Global Award for 2022.
Instituted by the Holistic Healing Treatment & Training Organisation (HHO), the awards were given away to women achievers for outstanding contributions in their respective fields, at a function held at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on October 8.
“Appreciation for a woman like you who has been spreading the light of optimism for every woman. Women like you make this world a better place and a limitless attitude makes so many differences. Thank you for doing such marvelous effort for our society and not under-rating yourself,” the citation reads.
While thanking HHO for selecting her for the coveted award, Barbaruah said it will inspire and motivate her to work for betterment of society.
Barbaruah is a media panellist and spokesperson of BJP, Assam Pradesh.

