Eagle’s Eye In Nagaon, Kiren Rijiju Rings Alarm Bell For 2024

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 28: Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju’s day-long visit to the middle Assam’s Nagaon district on Sunday rang the alarm bell for the general elections scheduled for 2024. Though it is too early, Union minister Rijiju’s visit indicated that the saffron party’s primary objective is to capture all the assembly as well as the parliamentary constituencies of the district in 2024. Hence, the Union minister’s Sunday visit has intensified the party’s efforts to achieve its goal in the next general elections.

During his visit on Sunday, Rijiju attended a party meeting held for reviewing the party’s strategies to retain Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in the next parliamentary election at Nagaon Binapani Natyamandir auditorium. The minister graced the occasion as the party’s central observer. Union minister Rijiju interacted with the party leaders and grassroot workers of nine legislative assembly constituencies of the Nagaon parliamentary constituency keeping in mind the strategies to be materialised in the next general elections.

The central committee of the saffron party has given special accountability to minister Kiren Rijiju for three parliamentary constituencies – Nagaon, Kaliabor and Barpeta this time and as part of it, the minister on Sunday took part in a party meeting for preparing a feasible strategy to retain Nagaon parliamentary seat in the coming general election to be held in 2024 next.

The central minister was accompanied by state water resource and public relations department minister Pijjush Hazarika, BJP MLAs – Rupak Sarma, Jitu Goswami, Sibu Mishra and Ramkrishna Ghosh.

Earlier the minister, along with party activists, listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special radio programme – ‘Man ki Baat’ here too. He also visited the Amoni based State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development where he participated in a slew of programmes.

Talking to the press persons in the evening, Rijiju said that the BJP will make its all out efforts to retain the Nagaon parliamentary seat in the coming general elections.