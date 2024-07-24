33 C
EAM Jaishankar meets Assam CM, discusses Act East Policy

Sarma mentioned that in this meeting, they discussed ways in which Assam can play a positive role in supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East Policy.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 24: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and discussed Act East and BIMSTEC policies, informed Chief Minister Sarma.

They also explored the approaches for Assam to enhance the Neighborhood First initiative.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Today, I had the privilege to call upon Union Minister S Jaishankar.”

He also mentioned that in this meeting, they discussed ways in which Assam can play a positive role in supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East Policy.

Additionally, this includes attracting foreign investors to contribute to Assam’s growth story and solidifying our State’s position as a key gateway to South East Asia.

“It was also an enriching experience for me to learn about the great strides, we as a nation have achieved through a pragmatic foreign policy”, Sarma added.

