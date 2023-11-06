21 C
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 jolts Nepal, tremors felt in North India

HT Digital,

Kathmandu, Nov 6: A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on Monday, with its tremors felt in numerous parts of northern India, including Delhi and the national capital region.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the tremors were experienced around 4:18 pm. Remarkably, this is the third major earthquake to strike Nepal in the past four days.

On the previous Friday (November 3), a more powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded, its strong tremors were felt in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh in north India.

Media reports suggest the death toll from the Friday earthquake is at 157, with many more injured. With rescue operations ongoing, the death toll is expected to increase.

India has sent emergency relief materials to Nepal following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. The information was shared by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on platform X.

He stated that India is providing emergency relief assistance to the affected areas in Nepal, including medicines and other relief materials. This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

