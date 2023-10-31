28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
type here...

Air Marshal (Retired) PK Barbora Passes Away  

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT BUREAU

SHILLONG, OCT 30: Air Marshal (Retired) PK Barbora has passed away.

- Advertisement -

Air Marshal Barbora was the former Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force.

Air Marshal Barbora was born on December 10, 1950 in Shillong and was commissioned into the IAF as a Fighter Pilot on June 13, 1970.

A highly experienced aviator with over 3500 hours to his credit, he took part in the 1971 war.

A qualified Flying Instructor and a Fighter Combat Leader, he was on the staff of Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment – a premiere flying establishment of the IAF.

- Advertisement -

He twice served in the Directorate of Air Staff Inspection (DASI) at Air Headquarters. He was a graduate of the College of Combat, Mhow where he completed his higher command course.

He was a member of the IAF team that inducted the first Jaguar Squadron and also the IAF’s maiden Air Combat Simulator – the first of its kind in Asia. Among his several operational assignments include Command of a MiG-21 squadron, Chief Operations Officer of a fighter airbase and Air Officer Commanding of a premier fighter airbase under Eastern Air Command.

He has been Air Attaché at the Embassy of India, Moscow and Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Perspective Plans and Force Structure) in HQ Integrated Defence Staff besides holding the appointment of Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Inspection) at Air Headquarters. He served tenure as Senior Air Staff Officer, EAC before he took charge as the AOC-in-C for the first time. He subsequently became the AOC-in-C of WAC.

He was the first personality hailing from the North East to reach such a coveted high post in the Armed Forces. Air Marshal Barbora is a recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) and Vayu Sena Medal (VM). He is also one of the Honorary Aides-de-Camp (ADC) to the President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of India.

- Advertisement -

 

9 Rarest Animals In The World
9 Rarest Animals In The World
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks
10 Best Places to See Snowfall in India
10 Best Places to See Snowfall in India
10 Most-Loved Cold Drinks From The 90s’
10 Most-Loved Cold Drinks From The 90s’
Top 10 Engineering College In Assam
Top 10 Engineering College In Assam
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

31 October, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
9 Rarest Animals In The World Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks 10 Best Places to See Snowfall in India 10 Most-Loved Cold Drinks From The 90s’ Top 10 Engineering College In Assam