Wednesday, April 24, 2024
EC not acting on complaints against PM, Cong exploring legal remedies: Shrinate

Updated:
GUWAHATI, April 23: Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the party is exploring legal remedies as the Election Commission is not acting on the complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “redistribution of wealth” remarks.

Shrinate said institutions like the EC need to have complete faith of the people and they should work to restore that trust if it is shaken.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi made hate speeches in Rajasthan. My colleagues met the EC on Monday and we have pressed charges against him. As they are not acting upon our complaint, we are looking at legal remedies,” she told PTI.

The Congress on Monday moved the EC seeking “appropriate action” against Modi for his ‘redistribution of wealth’ remarks at a poll rally in Rajasthan, alleging that the comments were “divisive”, “malicious” and targeted a particular religious community.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister had triggered a political row by claiming that the Congress manifesto promised “redistribution” of wealth after conducting a survey.

“We hope that it will be a free and fair election. But we see little evidence of that,” Shrinate said, asserting that the less said about the EC’s actions against the BJP, the better.

On the proper functioning of EVMs, Shrinate said, “Even if one person says his or her vote didn’t go where it was intended, it is the responsibility of institutions like the EC to restore people’s faith.”

She pointed out that opposition parties have been pressing for 100 per cent VVPAT counting, but the EC has not accepted it. (PTI)

 

 

Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
Rashami Desai's Timeless Elegance In Every Click
