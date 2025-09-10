Morigaon Traders Stage Mass Protest Demanding Rollback of Four-Wheeler Entry Ban

HT Digital

Morigaon, Sept10: More than five hundred owners of business establishments including street vendors ,shops staged a three hours protest programme at Morigaon Bihutoli ground demanding withdraw the restriction of entry of four passenger vehicles inside the Morigaon town and restoration of earlier rules against the vehicles immediately.

The owners of all business establishments rented the air at Bihutoli ground and warned the district administration not to play against their livelihoods.

The owners of business establishments under the banner of Morigaon Bebasai Samaj overwhelmed with grief speaking on the programme.

The organization led by its president Haripad Nath and the secretary Iftikar Hussain said that demand against the rollback will be continued if the district administration does not pay any heed towards our problems.