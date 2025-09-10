27.1 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 11, 2025
type here...

Morigaon Traders Stage Mass Protest Demanding Rollback of Four-Wheeler Entry Ban

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 HT Digital

Morigaon,  Sept10:  More than five hundred owners of business establishments including street  vendors ,shops staged a three hours protest programme at Morigaon Bihutoli ground  demanding withdraw the  restriction of entry of four passenger vehicles inside the Morigaon town and  restoration of earlier rules  against the vehicles immediately.

- Advertisement -

The owners of all business establishments rented the air at Bihutoli ground and warned the district administration  not to play against their livelihoods.

Related Posts:

The owners of business establishments  under the banner of Morigaon Bebasai Samaj overwhelmed with grief speaking on the programme.

The organization led by its president  Haripad Nath and the secretary Iftikar Hussain said that demand against the rollback will be continued if the district administration does not pay any heed towards our problems.

10 Health Benefits Of Eating Raw Tomatoes
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Raw Tomatoes
Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom
Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Joint Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal Reviews Agricultural Schemes, Visits Amlighat Banana...

The Hills Times -
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Raw Tomatoes Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom 8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try 10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway