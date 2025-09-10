27.1 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 11, 2025
type here...

Nagaland pre-service teachers raises alarm over recruitment irregularities, demands immediate action

Nagaland’s pre-service teachers accuse the state of opaque recruitment practices and demand immediate action to fill over 1,000 primary teacher posts with qualified candidates

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOHIMA, Sept 9: An association of pre-service teachers in Nagaland on Tuesday raised concerns over the alleged irregularities and lack of transparency in the recruitment of primary teachers in the state.

The All Nagaland Pre-Service Teachers Association (ANPSTA) alleged that over the past decade, more than 1,000 primary teacher posts remained unadvertised, though appointments have continued through questionable practices.

- Advertisement -

An Education Department official said that the matter is being examined as the pupil-teacher ratio in the state is already 7:1, higher than the national ratio.

Related Posts:

The issue will be looked into under the ongoing process of rationalisation of teachers, the official said.

In a press conference, the association’s representatives presented findings claimed to have been obtained through multiple Right to Information (RTI) applications, which exposed discrepancies in the recruitment data.

According to the RTI responses, 401 primary teachers were appointed between 2016 and the present time. However, upon careful scrutiny, the association found that many names were repeated or missing, bringing the total down to 397 confirmed appointments, the ANPSTA claimed.

- Advertisement -

Only two posts were advertised during this entire period – one in Mon district in 2020 and another in Wokha district in 2021 – leaving 395 posts apparently filled through backdoor appointments without any public notice or fair process, the association alleged.

The association also alleged that 65 of these appointed teachers lack the mandatory teacher qualifications. The ANPSTA criticised the education department for failing to provide proper justification or accurate data in response to RTI queries.

They argued that this opaque system endangers the quality of education and constitutes a “time bomb” for the future generation.

Expressing frustration at the government’s inaction despite repeated appeals, the association demanded an immediate open recruitment process for the 1,168 pending primary teacher posts.

- Advertisement -

They referenced a Supreme Court directive from November 2023, stating that recruitment must be conducted exclusively for qualified Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) candidates, rejecting ECCE or Montessori qualifications as valid.

Highlighting the larger impact, the association said this situation reflects not only a failure in public administration but also contributes significantly to rising unemployment among trained teaching professionals in Nagaland.

Many qualified candidates, especially DLA trainees, are now at risk of becoming overage or having their careers permanently derailed due to inaction.

A memorandum outlining these demands and evidence was officially submitted during the day to the Principal Director of School Education, the association said, adding that they would wait for three weeks and resort to a democratic course of action if the department does not positively respond. (PTI)

10 Health Benefits Of Eating Raw Tomatoes
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Raw Tomatoes
Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom
Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Joint Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal Reviews Agricultural Schemes, Visits Amlighat Banana...

The Hills Times -
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Raw Tomatoes Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom 8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try 10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway