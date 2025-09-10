27.1 C
Tripura CM flags off relief materials for flood-hit Himachal Pradesh

By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Sept 9: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday flagged off vehicles carrying relief materials for disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh.

The relief materials were arranged by Pradesh BJP.

After the flag-off ceremony in front of the Pradesh BJP office, Saha said, “As you know, in Himachal Pradesh massive floods have hit the state and many people have died. Due to landslides, roads and bridges were broken and blocked. In Tripura also, last year, such incidents had happened. We can understand how people are affected and the problems they face during disasters.”

Saha said that during the floods in Tripura, many states had extended helping hands.

 ”This time we have decided to help them. From the CM Relief Fund, Rs. 5 crore has been sent to the Himachal Pradesh state government. From the party, we have also decided to send relief materials worth Rs. 50 lakh. Today we have flagged them off. The BJP State President was in Delhi and joined virtually. During such situations, everyone has to extend help,” he added.

