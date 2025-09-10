Joint Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal Reviews Agricultural Schemes, Visits Amlighat Banana FPC in Morigaon

HT Digital,

Morigaon, Sept 10, : Joint Secretary, Government of India Sanjay Kumar Agarwal today visited Amlighat Banana Farmer Producer Company under Jagiroad Agriculture Circle of Morigaon District Agriculture Department. The Joint Secratary was accompanied by the Director of Agriculture, Government of Assam, P. Uday Prabin .

- Advertisement -

The duo reviewed the successful implementation of various schemes implemented by the government. In the presence of District Agriculture Officer Tapan Kumar Brahma, the officer took stock of the progress of the schemes like MIDH,

MOVCD-NER, SMAM and asked to take necessary measures to ensure the implementation of the schemes for effectiveness .

He also discussed various issues with the office bearers of Amlighat Banana Farmers Producers’ Company, system of chips produced from bananas, production and market addition, income etc. and inspected the air-conditioned rooms, chips manufacturing, chips manufacturing and paddy procurement centers etc. from the government.

During his visit to Morigaon, the Joint Secretary was accompanied by Nripen Das, Director, Horticulture and Food Processing Department, Government of Assam, Haren Talukdar, State Nodal Officer, National Agriculture Development Scheme and the concerned officers and employees.

- Advertisement -