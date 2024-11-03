Education Minister inaugurates new auditorium at Kapili College

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Nov 2: In a significant development for educational infrastructure in the region, Dr Ranuj Pegu, Education Minister, inaugurated the new Auditorium Hall at Kapili College on November 2, 2024.

This state-of-the-art facility was funded by the Tribal Affairs Department, Assam, and aims to serve as a hub for academic and cultural activities for the students and faculty of Kapili College and nearby institutions.

Dr Pegu was honored at the event by Honsing Terang, chairman of the governing body, and Dr Guru Prasad Upadhyay, principal of Kapili College, who presented him and other distinguished guests with the traditional Karbi Poho, a ceremonial gesture of respect and welcome.

During the inauguration, representatives from local organizations and principals from ten colleges jointly submitted a memorandum to Dr Pegu, requesting the provincialization of educational institutions in the region.

Among the colleges highlighted were Kapili College, Hawraghat College, Semsonsing Engti College, and Waisong College. Dr Mohim Bora, an assistant professor, addressed the gathering and detailed the difficulties faced by venture colleges in the Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong regions. He urged the government to grant provincialization status to these colleges, taking into account No Objection Certificates (NOCs) or permissions granted before January 1, 2006.

In his address, Dr Pegu acknowledged that only one of the four degree colleges in West Karbi Anglong has provincialised status. Recognizing the pressing need for additional colleges to achieve this status, he assured the audience that he would personally visit the educational institutions in the hill areas to assess their unique challenges. He further committed to discussing these issues with the Chief Minister and preparing a roadmap to advance the provincialisation process across the district.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several prominent figures, including Rupsing Teron, MLA of Baithalangso Constituency; Pawan Kumar, MAC of Kapili Constituency; Dhansing Dera, Board Chairman of Irrigation; Saranga Pani Sharma, deputy commissioner of West Karbi Anglong; Birensing Engti, additional director of education (i/c) KAAC; Md Taj Uddin, Principal of Hawraghat College; Dr Biswajit Roy, principal of Semsonsing Engti College; Dhruba Jyoti Hazarika, principal of Waisong College; and Dalsing Basumatary, principal of Langhin College.

Over 350 attendees marked their presence at the event, highlighting the community’s strong commitment to advancing educational opportunities in the region.