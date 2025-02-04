Humsing Bey as elected president of Karbi Cultural Society

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 3: Humsing Bey, who has been associated with the Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) for a long time and held significant positions, was elected president of the organisation, defeating the popular Chandra Kanta Terang.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, Sunil Tokbi, an active member of KCS, was elected uncontested as the general secretary in an election held at the KCS central committee office in Taralangso on Monday.

It is worth noting that the 10th general conference of KCS was held from January 29 to 31 at Taralangso, where new central executive committee members were elected. Of the 56 candidates, 25 were elected through the voting process, while another 31 members were selected from a panel.

A total of 56 executive members cast their votes to elect the new president and secretary. In the election for general secretary, Tokbi was elected uncontested, as there were no other candidates. For the post of president, there were two contesting candidates: Chandra Kanta Terang and Humsing Bey.

In the election, Bey secured 46 votes, while Terang received 7 votes. Bey won by a margin of 39 votes and was elected as the new president of KCS.

- Advertisement -

It is worth mentioning that the outgoing KCS president, Chandrasing Kro, who has held the prestigious post for nearly two decades, did not contest the election to make way for new leadership. Similarly, the outgoing general secretary, Bidyasing Rongpi, also refrained from contesting, believing that fresh leadership was necessary for the advancement of Karbi culture.

“I cannot say that I am simply winning the election; rather, a greater responsibility has been entrusted to me. I will continue to carry forward the work left by my predecessors for the development and promotion of Karbi culture. I will do my best, with the support of all members,” said president-elect Bey.

Similar sentiments were expressed by General Secretary-elect Tokbi. He extended his heartfelt thanks to the electors for choosing him unanimously and said he would take the advice of former leaders and rely on the support of all members.

Incumbent KCS president Kro praised both Bey and Tokbi as capable individuals and expressed confidence that, under their leadership, the Karbi culture and identity would reach greater heights.

- Advertisement -

“I am stepping down to make way for new faces, and I believe in the capabilities of Bey and Tokbi to continue the development and promotion of our culture,” Kro said.

The newly formed Executive Committee of KCS, with its president and general secretary-elect, will officially take charge during the 51st Karbi Youth Festival, to be held from February 15 to 19 at Taralangso.