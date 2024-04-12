31 C
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious devotion and joy

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, April 11: In synchronisation with the rest of the world, Eid Ul-Fitr was celebrated across Hojai district with solemnity on Thursday. Eid Ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting period of the Islamic month of Ramadan and ushers in the month of Shawwaal. Thousands of Muslims joined the celebration of Eid-Ul-Fitr at Hojai Eidgha Maiden, Nilbagan Eidgha Maiden, Daboka Eidgha Maiden, Udali, Jugijaan, Murajhar, Gopal Nagar, Kapasbari, Lanka, Lumding. For Muslims, Eid Ul-Fitr is not only the signal of breaking the fast, but it also signifies the attainment of communication with the divine spirit and religious virtue, characterised by sacrifice, self-discipline, and acts of charity. Many Muslims attended prayers and listened to a Khutba or sermon on the first day of the month of Shawwal, in every corner of the district. There is a belief that if a Muslim has not given Zakat al-fitr during Ramadan, he or she can give this on Eid-Ul-Fitr. Zakat al-fitr is a form of charity consisting of a quantity of food, such as rice, barley, dates, raisins, or wheat flour, or its monetary equivalent given to the poor. Many Muslims also prepared festive meals to share, wore new clothes, visited relatives, and gave gifts or chocolates to children. On this occasion, Hojai markets were thronged with children enjoying the festivity by purchasing varieties of food items and sports items.

Our Gossaigaon correspondent adds: The Muslim community in Gossaigaon, like their brethren around the world, celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, commemorating the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan with religious enthusiasm and fervour.

Since morning, thousands of followers of Prophet Muhammad thronged the masjid for mass prayer and exchanged greetings with each other.

The celebration, synonymous with forgiveness, pledging solidarity, social gatherings, family reunion, and giving to charity, was observed by the Muslim community as per religious traditions, along with the rest of the world.

Notably, Hangrama Mahilary, founder president of BTC, attended the mass prayer at Gossaigaon Jame Masjid and extended wishes to the Muslim community. He urged them not to politicise the occasion.

