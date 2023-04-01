Elderly Migrant Meets Brutal Death

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, March 31: An elderly migrant worker aged above 60 years was found dead on Friday at his room situated at Tikak colliery under 124 Margherita Constituency of Tinsukia district.

Miscreants brutally killed the migrant worker with sharp weapon as spot has been found at his body and nobody was present at his room during the time of incident said sources from Tikak Colliery.

The deceased residing at Tikak colliery for many months and has been working as a daily wage coal labourer at illegal coal mines of NEC CIL Margherita under Tinsukia district.

Meanwhile Margherita police and Ledo police has reached the spot and started investigation of this cold blood murder.