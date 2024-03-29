24 C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Election expenditure observer assesses preparedness in Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, March 28: Dinesh Badgurjar (IRS), the election expenditure observer for the 13th parliamentary constituency of Dibrugarh, visited the office of the Margherita sub-divisional officer (civil) and district election officer on Wednesday.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the preparedness and ongoing activities related to election expenditure monitoring in the 83-Margherita Assembly segment, in view of the upcoming general election to Lok Sabha 2024.

During his visit, Dinesh Badgurjar meticulously reviewed the arrangements made for election expenditure monitoring, including a thorough examination of various monitoring cells such as MCMC (Media Certification and Monitoring Cell) and accounting teams. Additionally, he conducted an assessment of the onsite locations of static surveillance teams and flying squads deployed specifically for the 83-Margherita Assembly Segment.

Accompanied by Dinesh Badgurjar, the district election officer and assistant returning officer, Margherita Parikshit Thoudam, IAS, and Aditi Neog, ACS, election officer Margherita emphasised the importance of voter participation and urged eligible electors to exercise their valuable votes. The officials assured the public that the administration is diligently implementing relevant and necessary measures to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election process.

