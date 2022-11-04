Elephants create havoc in villages adjoining Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 3: A herd of elephants coming out from the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, off Mariani, has been giving sleepless nights to people of villages near Chenijan and Sotai tea estates on the eastern outskirts here since the past few days.

According to villagers, the herd numbering about 60, have been staying in bushes adjacent to the gardens since the past three days and causing fear and panic among people of the villages in the said areas as the jumbos are coming out after sunset to feed in paddy fields and vegetable cultivations.

Though the Forest department staff have been trying to chase away the herd from the said areas towards the sanctuary and prevent depredation, local people were also keeping guard during night with fire torches to chase the elephants from destroying crops and dwellings.

Villagers said that late on Wednesday night two elephants were seen fighting with loud trumpeting sounds that terrified them. A video clip of the fight recorded by a person has become viral in social media on Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that mostly during winter season elephants create havoc in adjoining villages and tea gardens, by destroying rice paddy in the fields, vegetable plantation areas of villagers and garden workers and also ransacking houses and granaries.

The scent of illicit liquor produced by unscrupulous elements in the surrounding areas of the sanctuary to attract the wild elephants. However, official sources stated that in recent times raids against illicit liquor producing units by Excise and police personnel had been intensified and many dens destroyed.

Loss of lives and property have been inflicted upon residents of villages and tea estates located in the vicinity of the sanctuary since past few decades in view of the man-animal conflict increasing due to rise in the jumbo population of the sanctuary.

Students’ organisations and people residing in villages and tea gardens in the adjoining areas of the sanctuary often complain to the Forest department and also approach the district administration about the menace, and at times resorting to stir programmes.