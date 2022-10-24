EM Bilimohan Khaklary visits Assam Police Service (APS) selected candidates

DIPHU: The executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Transport and Food & Civil Supplies, Bilimohan Khaklary visited the residence Priya Boro of Goroimari, Langhin who has been selected for Assam Police Service (APS) and congratulated her for the success on Sunday.

Boro is the daughter of Baneswar Boro and Rahila Boro.

EM said it is a proud moment for the Bodo community. She has shown an example to others to be dedicated and hardworking to become successful in life. The EM also thanked the parents of Boro for their support and guidance to their daughter.