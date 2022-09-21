EM Richard Tokbi Continues His Sudden Visit To Schools

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 20: The lack of sufficient teachers is one of the reasons for the poor performance in the HSLC examinations, Executive Member (EM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Education, Richard Tokbi said during his visit to Adarsha Rastra Bhasha Uccha vidyalaya, Nawaibil in West Karbi Anglong on Tuesday.

The school has an enrolment of 515, both ME and high school combined. In the HSLC examination 2022, out of 130 students, only 32 managed to pass. The number of teachers in the school is 8. A high school Hindi teacher, Rajesh Kumar said, “In our school there is no Assamese teacher in ME and high school sections. This year also in matric examination most of our students have failed in Assamese subject. There is no Math and Science teacher. We urge the authority to appoint teachers for Assamese, Math and Science subjects.”

The same is the case with Belabari High School. The total strength of the teachers in the school is 6. The total enrollment is 510. Out of 100 students who appeared in the HSLC examinations 2022, only 14 managed to pass.

Bakriphangaza ME School, Hawaipur is also facing a shortage of teachers. 3 assistant teachers and a Hindi teacher have retired. At present, 5 teachers including Karbi Language Teachers are taking classes for 79 students.

When asked about the less number of enrollments, one of the teachers told the EM that there are several private schools in the vicinity.

“There is the Baptist English High School, Excellency High School, Holy Child High School and Vidya Mandir. The children of privileged families go to these schools,” the teacher said.

The EM upon visiting the Hawaipur High & Higher Secondary School (combined) found the books in the library room in disorder. The EM asked the principal to inform the inspector of the school office for completion of the building.

In the morning, the EM visited Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) School at Dikreng, where dropout girl students are given residential education. There are 117 dropout girls studying in the residential school. The students are from remote areas of Jirikindeng and Hawaipur, and apart from learning their lessons the students are taught in skill development like making of Karbi traditional bags, traditional turbans –poho and other traditional customs.

The EM also visited Rangke Rongpi Memorial ME School, Dikreng, and met with the teachers to enquire about the classes and problems of the school. Surprisingly, the school has an enrollment of only 54 students with 12 teaching staff. The reason given by the teachers for fewer enrollments was that privileged students from the economically better families go to private schools, while the underprivileged students from remote areas and those staying as domestic help in other houses only study here.

The EM also visited other schools like Dayangmukh LP School and Kherelajan LP School. The EM asked the teachers to be sincere in their duties and to give their maximum time for the betterment of education. He asked the school authorities to keep the school compound clean and maintain proper attendance of teachers and students.