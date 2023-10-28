EM Richard Tokbi Ensures Salaries For 191 TET-Qualified Teachers

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 27: Executive Member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Education, Richard Tokbi has assured the newly appointed eacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualified LP teachers to discuss the matter for release of their 12 months pending salary.

- Advertisement -

The development comes after 191 TET qualified LP teachers engaged in different schools of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong on Thursday met the EM for Education, Tokbi at his residence, Rukasen, here to informed him about their 12 months pending salary. The teachers informed the EM that due to non fulfillment of SIU their salary were stop by the state government.

The teachers also urged the EM to take up the matter with the state government.

The EM said it is due to some technical issues that salary of the newly appointed TET qualified teachers have been on hold for 12 months, adding, “It is very unfortunate that their salary is pending due to the delay in progress of SIU.”

“I have taken up the matter with the State education department and also ordered the secretary, Education, KAAC and Inspector of School, Karbi Anglong to expedite the process to resolve the issue at the earliest. As the guardian of the department I am trying to resolve the problem,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, before meeting the EM, the aggrieved teachers assembled at Diphu government boys HS School playground for a press briefing. One of the teachers who do not want to be identified said, “After we received our appointment letters on April 15, 2022 from the hands of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we immediately joined our assigned schools. Initially, for 12 months we have received provisional salary and after that till today we have not received our salary. Due to non fulfillment of SIU by the concerned department of State government our salary is pending.”

She also informed that despite the difficulties the teachers have regularly took classes. Some teachers have to cover miles on foot, while others borrow money from others to reach their schools.

“The aggrieved teachers urged the Chief Executive Member (CEM), KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang and EM KKAC, Education to resolve the matter with the state government for implementation of SIU and release of pending salary,” she added.

The Education department had appointed TET qualified 191 teachers for Lower Primary section in April 15 last year. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself came to distribute the appointment letters to the teachers in a function held here.