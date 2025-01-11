Eminent jounalist passes away

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, Jan 10: Vidyasing Senar (58), an eminent journalist passed away at 3 am on Friday. He has been seriously ill for the past several months. As per sources, Senar was unable to get treatment due to a lack of funds.

While in good health, Senar, a resident of Tokbi village, Tengkeralangso in West Karbi Anglong helped many poor people with money and gave employment to many youths. He took many patients to the hospital for treatment at his own expense. The journalist even mortgaged his land to provide livelihood for many helpless families.

He left behind his wife, two sons, and a daughter.