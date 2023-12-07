21 C
Eminent scientist Dr Dinanath Bordoloi passes away

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 6: Dr Dinanath Bordoloi, a distinguished scientist and retired additional director of Regional Research Laboratory (now CSIR-NEIST) in Jorhat, breathed his last at his residence in Bordoloi Nagar, Jail Road, on Wednesday. At the age of 92, Dr Bordoloi leaves behind his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Dr Bordoloi made significant contributions to the field of medicinal and aromatic plants, with over 100 research papers published in national and international scientific journals. His work earned him invitations to participate in various conferences, seminars, and symposiums at scientific research institutes worldwide.

Born in Na-Ali Dhekiajuli, Titabar, Dr Bordoloi’s expertise extended to the Research Council of the UNDP/UNIDO-established Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre in Kanauj, UP. In 1989, he received the Rohini Kanta Barua Memorial Award from the Assam Science Society. Besides his scientific pursuits, he served as a lecturer at JB College, Jorhat.

Dr Dinanath Bordoloi’s influence reached beyond the scientific realm, as he actively participated in socio-cultural organisations. His demise is mourned widely, marking the end of an era in scientific excellence and community engagement.

