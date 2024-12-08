17 C
Engineers & employees of Lakwa Thermal Power Station stages demonstration

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Dec 7: The engineers and employees of Laka Thermal Power Station, Maibela staged a demonstration against the alleged government move to privatise the power sector in stages across the country.

The demonstration was conducted on Friday in response to the nationwide call by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees, Engineers, and Pensioners Associations.

The employees and engineers raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded a rollback of the privatisation policy. The employees and engineers of LTPS extended full support to Power Employees Unions in different states of India in this regard.

Expressing solidarity with the Power Station employees and engineers in Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh, the leaders of the protesting employees said that the Government of India’s privatisation policies since 1991-92 have not yielded results.

In the name of reconstruction, ASEB has been divided into four companies, and a move towards privatisation has led to the rapid increase in power tariffs for the common people. 

Further, the protesters said that the government is working on an agenda to privatise the Damodar Valley Corporation and segregation of the Rajasthan Electricity Board to augment its privatisation policy.

