Enhanced security in Dibrugarh for Independence Day 

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 12: Security measures have been intensified in Dibrugarh district in anticipation of Independence Day celebrations, following a call for a boycott by ULFA-I.

- Advertisement -

Night patrolling and naka checking are being conducted at key locations throughout the district. Security forces are on high alert to prevent any potential incidents. Vital installations, including oil and gas pipelines, railway tracks, railway stations, markets, and public areas, are under strict surveillance, with police barriers set up at major entry and exit points of the town.

Dibrugarh superintendent of police Rakesh Reddy stated, “Security has been reinforced at all entry points into Dibrugarh district, with 24×7 surveillance deployed in three shifts to counter any subversive activities. Areas including Moran, Duliajan, Namrup, and Bogibeel are under heightened security with ongoing night patrols. Six commando units from the Assam Police have been assigned to protect vital installations, and joint patrols with the CRPF are in effect.”

“Area domination efforts are underway, and we are implementing all possible measures to curb criminal activities. Although the threat level is lower compared to previous years, we remain vigilant and prioritise security,” Reddy added.

In addition to regular naka checking, intensive patrols are being carried out on highways, roads, railway tracks, bridges, and river embankments. Enhanced security is also in place at critical sites such as the Bogibeel Bridge, Dibrugarh Airport, railway station, radio station, oil and gas terminals, transmission towers, and industrial units.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, various organisations have planned cultural programs and bike rallies to celebrate Independence Day in Dibrugarh.