Environment workshop held in Diphu

HT Bureau,

DIPHU, March 24: As part of Environment Education Programme (EEP) NGO Jakve Asong, district nodal agency for Mission LiFE under Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) has organised a workshop on the theme ‘Save energy’ at Dilaji Mithiphang ME School, here on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The workshop is organised under ‘A week for life campaign’ of Mission Life under the ministry of environment, forests and climate change.

Participating in the workshop were students of Rongnihang English ME School, Sunrise Academy and Mithiphang ME School.

The resource person, Dharson Engleng, assistant science teacher of Phangcherop LP school spoke on how students and teachers can help use energy in a more environmentally friendly way by conserving power in schools and at homes. Engleng said due to various reasons like over population, increase in the number of vehicles, excessive consumption of power and wastage has lead to depletion of energy.

Engleng said, “We should use lights and fans when necessary and switch them off. In this way, we can conserve energy.”

- Advertisement -

Engleng spoke on the precarious situation that we will face with the depletion of energy.

Coordinator of Eco Club, Ronardson Bey said the EEP workshop on saving energy is organised to educate the students and the general public on the importance of conservation of energy.

Bey said, “One way we can start conserving energy is by taking public buses instead of driving our cars. In a week, at least on Sundays, as there are no offices, we can keep our cars at home and use public buses to go to the market or other destinations. In this way, we can minimize the use of energy.”

The programme was attended by the principal of Mithiphang ME School, Baaroye Rongpi and School Managing Committee member Modhu Mech.