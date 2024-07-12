Escaped Jail Inmate from Assam Arrested in Nagaland

HT Digital

July 12, Friday: In a significant development, an escaped jail inmate from Assam was apprehended in Nagaland. The arrest, which was carried out by local law enforcement, marks a critical step in the ongoing efforts to maintain public safety and uphold the rule of law across state borders.

The inmate, who had previously escaped from custody in Assam, was successfully tracked down and arrested, thanks to the coordinated efforts between the police forces of both states. This arrest underscores the importance of inter-state collaboration in tackling criminal activities and ensuring that fugitives are swiftly brought to justice.

The capture of the escaped inmate is a testament to the vigilance and dedication of the law enforcement agencies involved. Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the inmate or the specific circumstances surrounding the escape and subsequent arrest.

The police continue to urge the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to help in maintaining the safety and security of the community.