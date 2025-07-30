Eviction drive politically motivated, alleges social activist Litsong Rongphar

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, July 29: Social activist Litsong Rongphar, who has been at the forefront of the movement demanding eviction from Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land in Karbi Anglong, has alleged that the eviction drives being carried out by the state government are politically motivated and influenced by religion.

Speaking in Kheroni on Tuesday, Rongphar said the ongoing evictions in Assam, though commendable in principle, are being carried out selectively with the 2026 Assembly election in mind.

“The evictions are not for ‘Jati, Mati, Bheti’. If that were the case, why are only Miya Muslim encroachers being targeted? There are encroachers in Upper Assam, Lower Assam, and Karbi Anglong as well,” he said.

He further stated that the indigenous communities have long demanded eviction of encroachers from PGR and VGR lands.

“But instead of addressing our concerns, the administration responded with lathi-charges. If the encroachers were Miya Muslims, eviction would have taken place already. Here, the encroachers are Hindu, non-Assamese, Hindi-speaking individuals,” he claimed.

Rongphar alleged that the selective nature of the eviction drive amounts to religious discrimination and warned that such policies could lead to adverse consequences for the state.