KSA and allies stage protest demanding eviction from Kheroni PGR/VGR

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 24: The Karbi Students Association (KSA-Samson Teron) and its allies organised a two-day sit-in demonstration at Manja Market on January 23 and 24, demanding eviction from the Kheroni Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) in West Karbi Anglong.

- Advertisement -

PGR/VGR agitation leader Litsong Rongphar, participating in the demonstration, stated that the protest was not against any political party. He criticised the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) for its silence on protecting the land in Karbi Anglong, which is reserved for Karbis and other Scheduled Tribes.

“If the KAAC wants to proceed with the eviction, it can do so. However, it appears uninterested. The KAAC is using the excuse that the Kheroni PGR/VGR issue is sub judice in the Guwahati High Court,” Rongphar said.

Referring to the 1963 eviction drive in Karbi Anglong, Rongphar remarked, “In 1963, when Dhoniram Rongpi was the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the erstwhile Karbi Anglong District Council, an eviction drive against encroachers was carried out. Why, then, can’t the present CEM, Tuliram Ronghang, do the same? Ronghang should clearly state whether he is willing to take up the eviction drive or not. Many documents related to Kheroni PGR/VGR have been hidden by the KAAC to avoid eviction.”

Khorsing Teron, chairman of the Joint Action Committee for Autonomous State (JACAS) and a member of the Joint Coordination Committee for Protection of Autonomy (JCCPA), criticised MLA Darsing Ronghang for making “baseless comments” and branding the agitators as “mentally ill” and engaging in “street drama.”

- Advertisement -

“The organisations are devoting their time and energy to protect the land and the rights of the people. The KAAC authority should invite them for meaningful discussions. The 10,434 sq. km area of Karbi Anglong must be protected. All political parties should unite to safeguard the land,” Teron added.

The next sit-in demonstration is scheduled for February 3 and 4 at Den Arong.