Ex-servicemen can motivate youth towards nation building: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday said sharing of experience by ex-servicemen with youth will motivate them to contribute towards nation-building.

He was speaking at an event, ‘Rishte Sainik Se’, to apprise ex-servicemen and their families on various government schemes and facilities available for them, a Defence statement said.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the participants, Acharya appreciated the sacrifices of the ex-servicemen in their service to the nation.

He assured all assistance from the governor’s office to ensure welfare of ex-servicemen and extend all possible support in achieving it.

The governor maintained that sharing of experiences by ex-servicemen can motivate the youth to contribute towards nation-building in a more meaningful manner.

He appreciated the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, for efforts for the welfare of ex-servicemen.

- Advertisement -

Ex-servicemen, Veer Nari (widows of servicemen) and Veer Matas (mothers of martyred servicemen) from across the state participated in the event, the statement said.

The event was also attended by veteran officers, including Air Marshal Anjan Gogoi (Retd), Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd) and Lt Gen Pranab Kumar Bharali (Retd).

Brig Polash Choudhury (Retd), director, Sainik Welfare, Assam, apprised the participants on various government schemes and facilities meant for the ex-servicemen fraternity.

He highlighted some of the measures, like two per cent reservations for ex-servicemen in class A and B state government jobs, enhancement in cash rewards for gallantry awardees and ex-gratia for battle/war casualties, and reservations for wards of ex-servicemen in medical and dental colleges.

- Advertisement -

Choudhury also mentioned of various initiatives undertaken by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare to reach out to the ex-servicemen to ensure their rehabilitation. (PTI)