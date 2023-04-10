UPPL Condemns ‘False And Baseless Allegations’ By Hagrama Mohilary

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, APRIL 9: United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) strongly condemned the false and baseless allegations leveled against Pramod Boro, chief executive member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region and UPPL president, made by Hagrama Mohilary, BPF president in a party meeting held in Kokrajhar on Saturday.

In a press statement issued to the media on Sunday, convenor of media & publication department of UPPL, Hantigiri Narzary has come down heavily on Hagrama Mohilary and BPF party for making unsuited and irrelevant remarks on CEM (BTR) and UPPL president Pramod Boro recently.

He has denied the allegations leveled against the CEM Boro and BTR government, saying that the BTR government is working dedicatedly towards the welfare and all round development of the region since its inception. He said, “The behaviour of Hagrama Mohilary is totally unconstitutional and challenging for the democratic system of our country. Mohilary has been suffering from frustration and that’s why making irreverent remarks.

Mohilary and his BPF party is now become irreverent in today’s juncture as common citizens are coming forward to the government and UPPL party”, the press statement said.

He alleged Mohilary, who does not respect the parliamentary system & democracy as he is yet to attend the BTCLA sessions nearly for six consecutive sessions since the new UPPL led UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government formed in Bodoland Territorial Region.

“As people are not willing to hear his repeated false statements, he spent more time taking selfies rather than speaking to people. But the issues, he raised during the meeting on sidelines of the meeting have exposed the cheating character of Hagrama Mohilary. UPPL led government is issuing land pattas to lakhs of people in BTR, which Hagrama Mohilary can’t bear, as he still feeling that all land of BTR is his personal property,” the statement read.

“All the statements of Hagrama Mohilary are misleading the society for his political Interest only, but nothing for the society. Dear fellow citizens of BTR, beware of Hagrama Mohilary and BPF party as they are now become irreverent and making false fabricated remarks. Citizens will never forget misrule of BPF party that left nearly Rs 2900 crore as liabilities in BTC which is a heavy burden on citizens of the BTC,” the statement added.

We shame on Hagrama Mohilary and BPF party in today’s juncture who failed to address issues of the society in last 17 -year rule “, the statement said.