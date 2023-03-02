Farewell Programme Organised At TJHHS



HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, March 1: A farewell programme was organised at Town Janata Hindi High School (TJHHS) to bid adieu to the retired headmaster and founder teacher of the school, Game Prasad Nirala on Wednesday. The programme was presided over by SMDC president Dilip Purkayastha.

In this programme, Shyam Kumar Chauhan delivered the objectives of the meeting. Retired teacher Nirala had joined the school on February 24, 1987 as an assistant teacher and retired on February 28, 2023. Nirala was felicitated with phulam gamosa, citation, xorai and an umbrella.

Former students and the first batch students of the school — Ajay Gupta, Narayan Chauhan, Brij Kishor Prasad felicitated the outgoing headmaster. Former founder and retired teacher, Rup Ram Kakati was also felicitated by the school committee and teachers.

The students of the school who will sit in the upcoming HSLC Examination which will start from March 3 were also present during the program.

Vice president Ashok Singh; former president SMDC, Dr Rambali Chauhan; Rongbong Terang, secretary of Rajapathar Sports Association; member of SMDC, Biresh Hazarika; president of Hindi Bhashi Sanstha, Ram Lal Chauhan; and the guardians were present on this occasion.