Farmers protest FCI’s rejection of paddy procurement

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, June 12: The farmers of Dalgaon and the entire region staged a protest against the Kharupetia FCI for refusing to procure their paddy. The farmers alleged that the paddy they cultivated has not been sold because local merchants are not allowed to procure it, and neither is FCI.

- Advertisement -

As the situation worsened, Darrang DC Munindra Bath Ngtey visited FCI along with respective officials to check the quantity of the paddy. He told reporters that the paddy is highly moisturised and hence FCI is not procuring it. However, he assured the farmers that he would work to minimise the issue and talk to local merchants.