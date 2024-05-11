Fierce storm, rain lashes cause damages in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, May 10: A fierce storm coupled with heavy thundershowers lashed Barhampur and Kathiatoli in Nagaon on Thursday night, injuring one person and causing extensive damage to government offices as well as other buildings.

The injured has been identified as Sujan Biswas, an audit assistant

According to sources, the fierce storm reportedly ravaged the headquarters of the 9th Battalion of Assam police. A team of audit from the Office of Audit General, Guwahati had been examining as well as monitoring the accounts of expenditure of the battalion when suddenly a large tree, which had been uprooted, fell on the office building destroying the furniture and other official documents of the battalion. Besides, it also caused severe injury to Biswas. The victim was immediately rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Similarly, Pipikon Bordoloi, a resident of thye Kathiatoli Tepaati area was also seriously injured in the fierce storm. Bordoloi was trapped for long at his cowshed by a huge tree that fell down on it after being uprooted under the impact of the storm.

Sources claimed that Bordoloi was later rescued by some locals and admitted to a local hospital at Nagaon where the doctor referred him to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

The Kalayugi water supply project was also extensively ravaged in the storm, sources claimed.