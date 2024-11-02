Fire claims one life in Sivasagar blaze

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Nov 1: A devastating fire engulfed several houses near Sivasagar Police Station on Thursday night, killing at least one person and injuring several others before fire tenders could douse the flames. Ram Charan Rai, a street vendor, died before rescuers reached the spot. He lived as a tenant in one of Pradip Dutta’s rented houses.

Several LPG cylinders burst due to the fire, making it difficult for firefighters to contain the blaze. A Magistrate and police officials arrived on the scene immediately to oversee the rescue operation. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

The administration’s warning against the use of high-intensity firecrackers had fallen on deaf ears, as no one bothered to use green crackers during last night’s Diwali festivities, with firecrackers booming until late.

