Flood-hit Margherita residents await MLA Bhaskar Sharma’s visit

MARGHERITA, July 1: Heavy rainfall has inundated sections of Margherita sub-division, submerging numerous areas in Tinsukia district under water. Despite the severity of the situation, Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, along with the sub-divisional officer (civil) and other government agencies, have not yet visited the residents affected by the floods.

On Monday, a delegation from student associations, including Satra Mukti Sangram Samity Central Committee president Pappu Dutta and former general secretary of the Assam Tea Tribes Student Association (ATTSA) Margherita branch committee Nuwel Patra, accompanied by local journalists, visited Khagoripathar Primary School where flood-affected people have sought shelter.

The school, situated in Bhittorpowai Gaon Panchayat within the 83-number Margherita Constituency of Tinsukia district, is currently providing shelter to flood-affected individuals.

During their visit, the delegation assessed the situation and distributed a limited amount of relief materials.

Pappu Dutta criticised the absence of local leaders, stating, “It is very unfortunate that Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma and the Margherita sub-divisional officer (civil) have not found the time to visit Khagoripathar village, where people are suffering from the floods.”

Nuwel Patra echoed these sentiments, expressing frustration over the ongoing flooding issues. “It is very unfortunate that even after 77 years of our country’s independence, the residents of Khagoripathar continue to face water problems during the rainy season,” he said.

Patra also highlighted that two-time Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma had pledged in 2016 to repair and construct roads in all tea garden areas but has failed to fulfill his promise.

He warned that the Assam Tea Tribes Student Association (ATTSA) would ensure the BJP faces consequences in the upcoming Panchayat and Assembly Elections.

The current situation underscores the ongoing challenges faced by residents in flood-prone areas and the perceived inadequate governmental response to these recurring issues.