Flood relief efforts

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DEMOW, July 12: Recent floods have left a significant impact on Demow constituency (formerly Thowra LAC). Responding to the crisis, the district administration and NGOs have mobilised efforts to distribute essential flood relief supplies to affected residents. According to reports, the Rajmai area near Demow has borne the brunt of the flooding caused by the swollen Deroi river, prompting many to seek refuge and set up temporary shelters along NH-37 Road in Rajmai.

On Thursday, one transgender individual visited Rajmai near Demow, offering much-needed assistance by distributing food items and clothing among those directly affected by the floods.

