Forest minister Patowary emphasises for protection of forest wealth

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, July 13: Forest & Environment minister of Assam, Chandra Mahan Patowary has emphasised for the healthy preservation and protection of forest wealth from the encroachment to meet a healthy reforestation across the state.
On Tuesday, a meeting was held in the presence of minister for Environment & Forest department, Chandra Mahan Patowary; Ravi Shankar Prasad, IAS, additional chief secretary, Environment & Forest; MK Yadav IFS, PCCF; BTR CEM Pramod Boro; BTR executive members Ranjit Basumatary, Reoreoa Narzihary; MLA Jiran Basumatary; Kokrajhar DC Varnali Deka; BTC secretary Naren Chandra Basumatary, Gossaigaon SDO (civil) Masanda Pertin and all forest department officials of BTR at BTC Secretariat conference hall in Kokrajhar.
The meeting discussed thoroughly over the preservation and reforestation of the forest wealth across the BTR districts.
Patowary said that the state government and BTR government have been initiating fencing in some forest areas. He informed that so far, the state government has instructed all the DFOs to take necessary action accordingly.
The DFOs informed that the problem is with the shortage of manpower in the department. Minister Patowary has assured to fill up the vacant posts soon.

