25 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 19, 2025
type here...

Former AASU Leader Shankarjyoti Baruah Detained in Alleged Assault Case

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 19: Shankarjyoti Baruah, the former General Secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), was detained by police in Duliajan on Monday in connection with an alleged physical assault involving a petrol pump employee.

- Advertisement -

The incident reportedly occurred in the Duliajan area of Dibrugarh district, prompting swift action from local law enforcement authorities.

Related Posts:

According to officials, preliminary evidence pointed to Baruah’s involvement in the altercation, leading to his detention for questioning. He was first taken to a nearby medical facility for a routine health check-up, in line with standard police protocol, before being brought to the Duliajan Police Station for further interrogation.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, police have yet to disclose specific details about the altercation or the extent of the injuries sustained by the victim. Authorities have assured that a thorough inquiry is underway, and appropriate legal steps will be taken based on the outcome of the probe.

The case has drawn significant public attention, particularly given Baruah’s prominent role in Assam’s student activism. Law enforcement officials have urged the public to refrain from speculation as they continue gathering facts and examining evidence related to the incident.

View all stories
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

RTI Exposes Financial Irregularities and Poor Workmanship in Sivasagar Road Project

The Hills Times -
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India 10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features 10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish 10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway 10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss