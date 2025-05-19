Former AASU Leader Shankarjyoti Baruah Detained in Alleged Assault Case

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 19: Shankarjyoti Baruah, the former General Secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), was detained by police in Duliajan on Monday in connection with an alleged physical assault involving a petrol pump employee.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Duliajan area of Dibrugarh district, prompting swift action from local law enforcement authorities.

According to officials, preliminary evidence pointed to Baruah’s involvement in the altercation, leading to his detention for questioning. He was first taken to a nearby medical facility for a routine health check-up, in line with standard police protocol, before being brought to the Duliajan Police Station for further interrogation.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, police have yet to disclose specific details about the altercation or the extent of the injuries sustained by the victim. Authorities have assured that a thorough inquiry is underway, and appropriate legal steps will be taken based on the outcome of the probe.

The case has drawn significant public attention, particularly given Baruah’s prominent role in Assam’s student activism. Law enforcement officials have urged the public to refrain from speculation as they continue gathering facts and examining evidence related to the incident.