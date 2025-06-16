26.7 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 16, 2025
Five nabbed for throwing beef near temple: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, June 15: Five people have been arrested in Assam’s Goalpara district for allegedly throwing beef near a temple during the recent Eid festival, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

“Lakhipur Police of Goalpara district has arrested the… individuals for allegedly throwing beef near a temple in a deliberate attempt to incite communal tension post Eid-ul-Zuha,” Sarma said in a post on X.

All apprehended people are the residents of Ward No 10 of Khakilamari in Lakhipur police station area, he added.

“A case has been registered and strict action is being taken to ensure all such elements face the full force of the law,” the CM said.

On June 8, Sarma had said that a number of cattle were allegedly slaughtered illegally at several places during Eid festival and parts of the meat were thrown at multiple locations across Assam. On Saturday, he said that 38 people were arrested in Dhubri, where shoot-at-sight orders were issued for night-time following communal tensions. (PTI)

