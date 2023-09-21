Former NCHAC chairman Subrota Thaosen passes away

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Sept 20: Subrota Thaosen, the former chairman of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), passed away on Wednesday, at the age of 51. He was an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and held various positions within the BJP Dima Hasao.

Born on June 20, 1972, in Khailimdisa village, Maibang, he later resided in Haflong. Subrata Thaosen is survived by his wife and two minor children.

In honour of the departed soul, the BJP District Committee has declared a one-day mourning period on September 21, 2023. During this time, all party members are kindly requested to refrain from organising any party activities and to display the party flag at half-mast in district and all Mandal offices as a mark of respect.