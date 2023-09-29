28 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 29, 2023
Foundation stone laid for temple at Morigaon Sevashram Vishnu Mandir Guest House

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Sept 28: The foundation stone for the Sri Sri Ganesh Temple was ceremoniously laid at Sevashram Vishnu Mandir in the heart of Morigaon town. The notable event saw the participation of Mrinal Devi, former vice president of Asam Sahitya Sabha, and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, who attended as the chief guest.

During the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Mrinal Devi expressed her hopes that the Sri Sri Ganesh Mandir in Morigaon would stand out as one of the most distinguished temples and become a centre of thought. The event was conducted under the moderation of Bharat Sharma, secretary of the Sevashram Management Committee.

Distinguished literary critic Dhiren Sharma graced the occasion as the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by Devashish Sharma, the district commissioner of Morigaon.

