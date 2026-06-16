Four Traditional Assam Products Granted GI Tag

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 15: Four traditional products from Assam have been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

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Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the GI-tagged products are Bihu Pepa, Karbi Anglong Handloom, Bah Silpa and Deori Handloom products.

“A proud moment for Assam. Our efforts to conserve and promote our rich heritage have received another boost with four items from Assam receiving the prestigious GI tag,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister also said the recognition comes at a time when Assam’s traditional products and cultural heritage are gaining wider appreciation and visibility across the globe.

“This comes at a time when Assam’s heritage and products are making waves globally and garnering appreciation from everyone,” he added.

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Sarma said the GI certification would help in ensuring better returns for artisans and producers while safeguarding the authenticity of the products in the marketplace.

“This certification will ensure that the producers related to it will get the right value for the products and only the authentic products are in the markets,” he avowed.

A GI tag is awarded to products that are closely linked to a specific geographical region. It helps establish the authenticity of the product and provides legal protection against imitation.