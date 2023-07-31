Free cancer awareness seminar and medical camp organised

HT Bureau

Guwahati, July 30: Lions Eye Hospital in Guwahati witnessed a transformative event as a free cancer awareness seminar and medical camp were jointly organised by Lymphoma Support Group of India, Rotary Club Guwahati Luit, Chetna Ladies Club, and Fortis Healthcare. The event aimed to spread awareness about cancer and provide hope and support to patients through the motto, ‘Jaanoge to Jeetoge’ (Knowledge is Victory).

Esteemed doctors from Fortis Healthcare, including renowned oncology specialist Dr Rahul Bhargava, actively participated in the event. Dr Bhargava emphasised the critical importance of early cancer detection and how timely treatment can lead to complete cure, even in advanced stages of the disease. The seminar also featured a presentation by Kausar Kidwai from Karkinos Healthcare, who shed light on cervical cancer, its symptoms, and treatment options.

The North East region of India has witnessed an alarming rise in cancer cases, with approximately 45,200 new cases diagnosed annually. Assam alone contributes to 34,076 cases, and experts attribute this surge to increased tobacco consumption among adolescents and youths. In response to this concerning trend, the camp aimed to raise awareness and provide free medical check-ups to both cancer patients and the general public. The event’s success was evident in the relief and gratitude expressed by the local community, as it eased the burden of long queues and limited access to medical care.

Dr Shamim Khan, a cancer survivor and a member of Lymphoma Support Group of India, emphasised the significance of proper treatment and maintaining a positive outlook during the battle against cancer. Dr Khan urged cancer patients to seek the right treatment and surround themselves with positivity and support, as courage and determination are crucial in defeating the disease.

The collaboration and support from Rotary Club Guwahati Luit, Chetna Ladies Club, and the local community played a vital role in making the event impactful and empowering for cancer patients and their families. The seminar and medical camp are expected to contribute significantly to cancer awareness and timely medical intervention in the region.