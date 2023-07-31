Remembering Samar Bagshi: Protshan Project 6 launched

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, July 30: On Sunday, the Akash Vigyan Aru Paribesh Sikshya Kendra in Biswanath witnessed the official launch of Protshan Project 6, with the participation of students and teachers from various schools. The event began with a solemn tribute to Samar Bagshi, a renowned science preacher who dedicated his life to promoting science education and fostering a scientific temperament among the masses.

Eminent scientist Khiradhar Barua led the program and shared Samar Bagshi’s remarkable achievements and contributions to popularising science education. The program was conducted by Ripunjay Bordoloi, secretary of Akash Vigyan Aru Paribesh Sikshya Kendra, Biswanath.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed personalities like Dr Sanjiv Upadhyaya, secretary of Assam Vigyan Samiti, Biswanath branch, Dr Prashanat Neog, Nitumani Bhuyan, Shantanu Kumar Medhi, Bojay Bora, and others who joined to pay their respects to Samar Bagshi’s legacy.

Protshan Project 6 aims to continue the valuable work initiated by Samar Bagshi, inspiring and nurturing young minds in the field of science and environmental education. The launch of this project promises to further enrich the understanding of science and foster a spirit of inquiry and curiosity among students.