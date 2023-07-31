Bol Bom Seva Samity provides free volunteer service for devotees

HT Correspondent

Margherita, July 30: The Bol Bom Seva Samity of Margherita has organised a commendable initiative of free volunteer service for devotees visiting Jaymati Ghat Buridehing river in Margherita during the ongoing holy Shravan month. Every year, devotees from far and wide come to Jaymati Ghat to collect holy water and take a dip in the river. They then embark on a 50-kilometer barefoot walk to Shiv Dham Tinsukia to pour the collected water over the holy Shivling. However, in the past, necessary arrangements for the devotees have often been lacking, leading to unprecedented incidents.

This year, the Bol Bom Seva Samity has taken proactive steps to ensure the safety and comfort of the devotees. Special arrangements have been put in place, including the presence of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, dedicated rooms for female devotees, provision of tea and snacks for the devotees, and toll-free helpline numbers for any devotees facing difficulties during their journey to Shiv Dham, Tinsukia.

Harish Saikia, a member of Bol Bom Seva Samity of Margherita, stated that more than 10,000 devotees from different parts of Margherita sub-division came on Sunday to collect water and take a holy bath. On Monday morning, all the devotees gathered to pour the collected water over the holy Shivling at Shiv Dham Tinsukia.

This initiative by Bol Bom Seva Samity has been greatly appreciated by the devotees, as it ensures their well-being and provides them with a safe and pleasant pilgrimage experience during this sacred month of Shravan.

